LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with assault and attempted murder after police said she stabbed another woman and a 6-year-old boy Wednesday morning tried to escape as she was being booked into jail.
According to court documents, it happened while 28-year-old Sequoia Porter was handcuffed in a holding cell at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday evening, waiting to be booked.
Police said she managed to slip out of her handcuffs and run out the garage door of the jail.
Louisville Metro Police recaptured her on West Liberty Street between South 6th Street and South 7th Street. She was eventually booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. She's charged with second-degree escape in connection with that incident.
Porter was originally being booked in jail on charges of attempted murder and assault. Those charges stem from an incident in which police said she stabbed a 6-year-old boy at the Foundry Apartments near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. That's in the 5800 block of Bruns Avenue, near Dixie Highway and Gagel Avenue. That child was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said a woman was also stabbed in the incident. She was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to a news release.
Both victim are expected to survive.
Police said information from the public led several LMPD units to a wooded area close to Brinson Drive. Officers arrested Porter, who was hiding in the woods.
