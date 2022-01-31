LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being found shot in downtown Louisville on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to LMPD office Beth Ruoff, police were flagged down by a woman with a gunshot at West Liberty Street and 7th Street, around 7 p.m. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
