LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was hospitalized from a shooting in Okolona on Monday night.

According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the department, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds in the 4900 block of Outer Loop, near Shepherdsville Road, around 7 p.m.

She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening, according to police.

Ruoff says there is a person of interest identified in the shooting.

