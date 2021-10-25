LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was hospitalized from a shooting in Okolona on Monday night.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the department, officers found a woman with gunshot wounds in the 4900 block of Outer Loop, near Shepherdsville Road, around 7 p.m.
She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening, according to police.
Ruoff says there is a person of interest identified in the shooting.
