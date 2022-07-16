LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed late Friday evening, and police say the man suspected of stabbing her is in custody.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on July 15 in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway, which is located near Wilson Avenue and Algonquin Parkway, near the Park Hill neighborhood. According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police, that's where officers from the Second Division were sent on a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found the woman with a stab wound. She was taken to University Hospital, but police say her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Officers identified and arrested a male suspect during their investigation, according to the release.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Louisville Metro Corrections. Police have not yet released the suspect's name or his specific charges.
