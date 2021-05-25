LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot while in a vehicle Tuesday night in the Algonquin neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Second Division LMPD officers responded just before 10 p.m. to a shooting reported in the area of South 22nd Street and Algonquin Parkway, Officer Beth Ruoff said in a statement.
Authorities learned that the victim, a woman believed to be in her early 20s, was shot while in a vehicle and taken by private means to University of Louisville Hospital with "what appear to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," Ruoff said.
Detectives with the Second Division are investigating the shooting but had no suspects in custody as of Tuesday night, according to Ruoff. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
