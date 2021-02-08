LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot Monday night in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood, according to police.
The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Lillian Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard and not far from Churchill Downs, according to a statement from Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff.
Fourth Division LMPD officers responding to the scene found a woman who had been shot multiple times, Ruoff said in the statement. The woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for injuries Ruoff said "appear to be non-life-threatening."
Police had no suspects in custody as of Monday night, Ruoff said. Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to 502-574-LMPD (5673).
