LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting on West Hill Street Sunday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Hill Street, near the Algonquin and Park Hill neighborhoods, around 7 p.m.
Police found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to University Hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.