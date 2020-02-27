(FOX NEWS) -- Authorities in Southern California are searching for a suspect who stole a hearse with a woman's body inside from a church parking lot in Pasadena Wednesday evening.
"Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket," the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted to the suspect who stole the Black Lincoln Navigator.
To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena:Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020
The hearse was stolen from Saint Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church on Rosemead Boulevard just after 8 p.m. while the mortician was bringing a second body that was in the vehicle into the church, Fox News reports.
The hearse's license plate is 7ZDG618, according to FOX 11.
The church was holding an unconnected prayer service called a Trisagion, preceding a Greek Orthodox funeral Thursday morning, at the time, KCBS-TV reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
