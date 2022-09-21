LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman from Texas is in custody after she carjacked a Louisville man's car — with his child inside — before crashing it into a business and critically injuring the person inside.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Anneyska Garcia was taken into custody just before 6 p.m. Tuesday and is facing several charges.
Police said the incident began shortly after 4:30 p.m. when a father was driving his child near the intersection of Longfield Avenue and South 5th Street, when he was flagged down by Garcia.
According to court documents, Garcia was asking for a ride down the street.
Police said the father got out of the car and opened the door for her. But, instead, she got into the driver's seat and took off with the child inside.
A short time later, police said Garcia crashed the vehicle into a business near the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Longfield Avenue. Police said she damaged two garage doors and part of a wall and drove over a person who was inside the building at the time.
That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police.
Police said Garcia got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but she was quickly captured. A knife allegedly in her possession during the carjacking was found in the vehicle, according to police.
Garcia was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries, according to police. She is charged with first-degree Robbery, first-degree Assault, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Criminal Mischief and first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot.
At the time of this writing, it was not clear if Garcia had been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. A mugshot is not available yet.
This story will be updated.
