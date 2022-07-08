LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville meth trafficker is headed to federal prison.
Anthony Shanklin, 47, was sentenced to seven years for dealing meth. Investigators began tracking Shanklin's drug trafficking activity last year.
They say Shanklin sold meth, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, marijuana and THC edibles.
Shanklin was caught bringing meth from Louisville over to New Albany. Police said he sold that meth at the Beechwood Public Housing complex several times.
