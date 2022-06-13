LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man's burned body was found early Monday in an alley behind Rubel Park.
According to a news release, the body was discovered around 3:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Barrett Avenue, in an area behind Rubel Park, by officers from LMPD's 5th Division.
When officers arrived, they "located the body of a male burned and deceased on scene."
Foul play is suspected.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time, so police are asking anyone with information to call 502-574-LMPD or submit tips online HERE.
