LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plea of not-guilty was entered on behalf of a 26-year-old man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl he met online.
Bryce Burns, of Georgetown, Kentucky, appeared before Jefferson District Judge Katie King Tuesday morning, when the not-guilty plea was entered.
Police said the investigation began when they were sent to the 5100 block of Euclid Avenue, off Dixie Highway in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood, after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. The caller said a dark-colored SUV had been speeding up and down the road, before it parked between two buildings.
According to court documents, police spotted the vehicle and after they approached, they found Burns and a female in the back seat. Burns allegedly told officers they were watching a movie in the back seat, but the female was partially nude.
Police questioned the female. She said she was 15 years old, but Burns told her to tell police she was 18. She said she'd met Burns online, using the "Whiz" app, where she had a profile plainly stating that she was 15.
She told police she thought Burns was 17, and they agreed to meet, with Burns driving to Louisville from his home in Georgetown. She then got into his car and they engaged in sexual relations, according to police.
While the girl was being questioned, Burns allegedly yelled at her to stop talking to police.
He was then arrested. As police were taking him into custody, he asked what he was being charged with, and officers replied that he was being charged with rape. According to the arrest report, he then asked officers if this would qualify as statutory rape.
Burns is charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and intimidating a participant in a legal process.
During his court appearance Tuesday morning, Judge King ordered him not to have contact with any minors, including the victim. She also barred him from having any computers, electronic devices, internet access or social media interaction.
His next court appearance is scheduled for June 21.
