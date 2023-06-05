LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody after police said he punched a woman in the head and damaged the memorial to fallen officers in downtown Louisville over the weekend.
Walter Richards, 38, was arrested around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, not far from the damaged memorial. A Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy called the Louisville Metro Police Department for assistance after he said he saw Richards assault a woman "by punching her head with his fist," according to court documents.
The victim told investigators she was at the intersection of 5th and Liberty when a man she didn't know randomly punched her in the head. The victim had "visible injuries to her forehead, including swelling and a knot."
After witnessing the assault and calling LMPD, the deputy followed Richards to the "eternal flame" law enforcement memorial at 6th and Jefferson where he "began throwing trash in the flame," causing debris to run down the sides of the memorial according to court documents.
Police said both incidents were caught on camera.
Richards was arrested near 5th and Muhammad Ali without further incident. Police said he has been involved in throwing debris into the flame at least four times in the past. The memorial was seriously damaged in a similar incident in early May but had been repaired.
Richards is charged with assault and criminal mischief.
