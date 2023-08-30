LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a mother sleeping in her home in Louisville's Russell neighborhood woke up to discover that a man had broken into her house and was sexually abusing her 9-year-old daughter.
According to court documents, 62-year-old Elton Pulliam was arrested early Wednesday morning by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Police said the incident took place just before 1 a.m. at a home near South 13th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
According to court documents, the mother told police that she'd left the front door of her apartment unlocked Tuesday night. When she woke up early Wednesday morning, she found alcohol bottles in her home. She said she then went to check on her three children — the 9-year-old girl and her two other siblings — and found Pulliam with them in their bedroom.
The woman told police the 9-year-old girl was crying and partially undressed. When the girl's mother asked her what was wrong, she pointed at Pulliam.
The girl was taken to Norton Children's Hospital where she was interviewed. Police said she described how she was sexually abused by Pulliam.
Pulliam was arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy of a victim under 12, first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 and second-degree burglary.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.