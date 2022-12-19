LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody months after police said he and others brutally beat a man before shooting him several times, including in the eye.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Eric Taylor was arrested by Louisville Metro Police officers Sunday afternoon.
Police said on Aug. 3, Taylor and two others approached a man sitting on the curb by the Circle K at 219 W. Florence Ave. and got into a fight. Taylor allegedly began punching the man in the face and head while his two accomplices joined in the assault.
According to court documents, one of the suspects pulled a gun from a holster in the victim's pants. At that point, police said one of Taylor's accomplices shot the victim in the eye.
One of Taylor's accomplices shot him in the leg and abdomen, according to police.
Police said all three suspects tried to flee the scene, but officers found Taylor a short distance away from the scene, suffering from the gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to court documents, including brain trauma, bruising and swelling to his face and head. Police said he also has lost vision in the eye that was shot.
His current condition is unavailable.
Both the assault of the victim and the shooting of Taylor were captured on surveillance video, according to police. Authorities said Taylor left his cellphone at the scene near the victim and was found wearing the same clothes seen in the surveillance video.
He's charged with first-degree assault.
