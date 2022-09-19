LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was in court Monday, accused of trying to steal two vehicles, one after the other, at a Louisville gas station. Police said he tried to get away, but bystanders held him down until officers arrived.
The suspect, 28-year-old Andrew Hackley, was in Jefferson District Court on Monday morning, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
It started just after 11 a.m. Saturday at a gas station on South 2nd Street, right across from Churchill Downs. Police said a FedEx driver was walking out of the gas station when she found Hackley in her truck. When she asked him what he was doing there, Hackley allegedly told her that he needed her keys so he could get to Middletown.
The FedEx told him no, but offered to give him money for a ride.
When he got out of the truck, he walked to the nearby gas pumps where police say he pulled another woman from the driver's seat of another vehicle, throwing her to the ground before getting into the car. He then drove off -- with the owner holding onto the steering wheel, according to police. Both her shoulder and hand were injured.
Hackley crashed into the gas station sign a short distance away. He allegedly tried running, but bystanders and an off-duty jail officer got him and held him down.
Police said the sign was worth $15,000 and the vehicle was worth about $25,000.
In court Monday morning, Hackley's public defender argued against his $50,000 bond.
"Because he's been appointed a public defender, it's clear he can't afford a $50,000 bond," the public defender argued. "I would ask that he be able to do (home incarceration) on this instead."
"Of even greater concern is the allegations of essentially a woman who I believe is at least 60 years old being dragged by her car at a gas station," said Assistant Jefferson County Attorney Kristen Southard, who argued against any decrease in bond.
The judge kept Hackley's bond at $50,000. He's charged with several things, including robbery and criminal mischief.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.