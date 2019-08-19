LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of raping an 8-year-old girl is now charged with breaking into the Mockingbird Soccer complex.
Police say his mugshot helped crack the case.
Detectives recognized 29-year-old Cane Madden as the break-in suspect after seeing his picture in the news.
Police say he broke into the sports complex on Mellwood Avenue, near Zorn Avenue, in May, by throwing a rock through a window.
According to police, security video shows the thief taking items from the concession stand and relieving himself on the floor.
Madden was arrested earlier this month after police say he hit a girl over the head with a shovel in her backyard, raped her, and stole her iPad.
