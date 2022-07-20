LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday after police said he set fire to his ex-girlfriend's home, then fired a shot at one of her family members when she showed up at the blaze.
According to online jail records, 29-year-old Lorenzo Hatcher was booked Tuesday morning into Louisville Metro Corrections.
Police said the incident took place on Saturday, July 9, at a home in the 1700 block of West Hill Street in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood, sometime around 12:30 p.m.
Hatcher allegedly called the woman and told her she needed to go to her home and get her belongings. Then, police said he went to the back room of her West Hill Street home and set fire to it, using some kind of accelerant. Shortly after that, the woman got a call from her neighbor telling her that her home was on fire, according to court documents.
As one of the woman's family members arrived on the scene and approached the home, Hatcher allegedly fired one or more shots at her before running away.
A warrant was issued for Hatcher's arrest and he was taken into custody Tuesday. He's charged with second-degree arson, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
