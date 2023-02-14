LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Monday night after police said he stole more than two dozen temporary vehicle registration tags.
According to court documents, 37-year-old Danny Batchelor was taken into custody by deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said the thefts took place sometime from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1 when Batchelor was working for a crew that was cleaning Neil Huffman Volkswagon on Dixie Highway, near Upper Hunters Trace.
While inside the car dealership, Batchelor allegedly took 25 temporary vehicle registration tags.
When employees at the dealership noticed that the tags were missing, they reviewed surveillance video. Authorities said the video clearly shows Batchelor come into the room where the tags were kept, turn out the lights, take the tags from a desk and turn the lights back on.
A warrant was issued for Batchelor's arrest, and he was taken into custody Monday night. He's charged with 25 counts of theft of a motor vehicle registration plate / renewal decal.
He was also charged with failure to comply with the terms of his sex offender registration. According to the online sex offender registry, Batchelor was convicted of third-degree rape involving a 12-year-old victim.
Court documents show he failed to notify authorities of a change in address.
Batchelor is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
