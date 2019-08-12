LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man ripped a mailbox out of the ground and threw it at a female postal carrier.
The incident took place at the intersection of New Cut Road and Southland Terrace on Saturday, Aug. 10, just before 1:30 p.m.
Police say 38-year-old Curt Witt caused "fear and alarm to the public" when he threw the mailbox and called the postal carrier "derogatory racist names."
According to the arrest report, another woman said Witt ran at her car with two knives and put one to her forehead.
When police arrived, they say Witt spit in an officer's face and repeatedly kicked officers while he was in handcuffs.
He pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges Monday morning, including wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct and assault. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
