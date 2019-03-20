LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing numerous charges after police say he charged thousands of dollars on credit cards.
According to court documents, 58-year-old James Bryant took wallets from four victims at their workplace or while they were shopping.
The first reported theft happened Oct. 15 at Baptist Health in St. Matthews. The victim told police the wallet was taken from her purse, which was behind her desk. Bryant is also accused of taking a wallet from a woman's purse as she worked at Norton Hospital Brownsboro on Feb. 5. That victim told police her purse was located in a secure area of the hospital, when the wallet was stolen.
Another victim reported that her wallet was taken from her shopping cart at the Walmart on Diann Marie Drive near Westport Road on Feb. 12. A fourth victim told police her wallet was taken from her purse on Feb. 22. as she was working at a realty company in east Louisville.
Police say Bryant and a co-defendant charged thousands of dollars on the stolen cards before police identified him. Investigators compared photos from the department of motor vehicles with images from security footage from the businesses where the stolen cards were used to track Bryant down.
According to court documents, Bryant was known to investigators from previous arrests for stolen credit cards.
Police arrested Bryant on March 19 in the 5000 block of Stephan Drive near Dixie Highway. He is facing numerous charges, including four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, four counts of receipt of a stolen credit card, and four counts of theft by unlawful taking.
