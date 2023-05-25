LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of shooting his roommate after arguing with him over eating his last Hot Pocket.
Clifton Williams, 64, got mad at his roommate for eating the last Hot Pocket, according to police.
Williams apparently started throwing tiles at the roommate. According to the arrest report, Williams went back into the home and got a gun.
He then went outside and shot in the roommate in the butt as he was trying to leave. The shooting took place in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
Williams has been initially charged with assault.
