LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man and woman have been arrested and charged with human trafficking in connection with sexual abuse of a juvenile that police allege occurred for three years.
According to arrest warrants, Monica Bradley, 59, "would facilitate this arrangement/sexual assault" with Curtis Bradley, 60, "in exchange for differing variations of money," which resulted in "over 100 (sexual assaults) to the victim."
The most-recent assault occurred July 27, police said. Monica Bradley reportedly transported the victim to Curtis Bradley's house, where the juvenile was "forced to undress while (Curtis Bradley) took photos of her naked body and recorded images of sexual acts."
"(Curtis Bradley) then performed oral sodomy on the victim and subjected victim to sexual contact by forcing her to masturbate him prior to vaginally raping her," Curtis Bradley's arrest report said.
After the alleged assault, the victim was treated at Norton's Children's Hospital, where she had a Sexual Assault Evidence Kit completed. Detectives also conducted a forensic interview, which led investigators to confirm the details of the case.
Curtis Bradley is charged with human trafficking of a victim under 18 years old, promoting a minor in sexual performance, first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and possession of a matter portraying sexual performance. Monica Bradley is charged with human trafficking of a victim under 18 years old and unlawful transaction with a minor.
