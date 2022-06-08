LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and holding another woman and child hostage while armed with a hatchet.
In a video posted Wednesday night, Louisville Metro Police said Anton Bruce had held a woman captive overnight with a hatchet.
On June 7 Anton Bruce was arrested on West Lee St. A victim called 911 & said Mr. Bruce was armed with a hatchet & threatened to kill her. She escaped, but stated that a child & another woman were still inside with Bruce.
Police said she was able to escape from the home on West Lee Street while he was asleep.
The child and another woman inside the home also escaped. Officers were then able to enter the residence and arrest Bruce.
Back on May 25, the 50-year-old was charged for assault after allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face under the left side of her eye, according to an arrest citation.
He is initially being charged with Wanton Endangerment, Terroristic Threatening, Escape, Tampering with Prisoner Monitor Device, Theft by Fail to Make Required Disposition of Property and 4th Degree Assault.
