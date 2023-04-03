LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man arrested in Nelson County, Kentucky, is accused of leading deputies on a chase.
Authorities said 40-year-old Jonathan Yount was caught speeding down Bloomfield Road on a motorcycle.
The Nelson County Sheriff said it happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies tried to stop him but he allegedly kept driving. Authorities said one deputy chased him through Bardstown and onto the Bluegrass Parkway.
Yount eventually got off the motorcycle, laid it down in the grass and ran, according to investigators. They said K9 Maverick caught up to him, and he was placed in handcuffs.
He was charged with, among other things, be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
It's not Yount's first run-in with officers. The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested him in 2018 and charged him for shooting at officers.
