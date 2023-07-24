LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk and caused a crash Sunday night that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.
Musa Msafiri, 57, is charged with assault and DUI.
According to court documents, Msafiri was driving a Ford Explorer southbound on La Salle Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he pulled in front of a motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Bluegrass Avenue and "failed to yield the right of way."
The driver of the motorcycle struck Msafiri's vehicle, causing life-threatening injuries, according to the arrest report. He was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment, but there's no word on his current condition.
Police found an open Corona in plain view on the floorboard in the passenger side of the Explorer, according to court documents.
Msafiri is charged with first-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He's expected in court Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.