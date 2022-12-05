LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several counts of video voyeurism after police said he was caught using his smartphone to shoot video of men in restroom of the Louisville airport.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place at about 10 a.m. at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Louisville Airport Police said officers were called to the men's restroom at the airport's B Concourse after someone reported that the janitor was using his smartphone to record nude video of him as he was using the restroom in the stall.
When officers arrived, they confronted 53-year-old Ramirez Rogelio Tellez.
According to court documents, Tellez, through an interpreter, gave officers permission to search his phone. Police said they found six videos taken on six different dates showing men in private stalls in airport bathrooms. Those videos were found in Tellez's "Deleted" folder, indicating that he tried to delete the videos before police searched his phone.
At this point, police said Tellez requested an attorney, and officials put his phone in "Airplane Mode" until they could get a search warrant.
Tellez was arrested and charged with six counts of video voyeurism and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Police say they believe there are "many more videos" on his phone that could result in additional charges.
