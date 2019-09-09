LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A truck driver from Louisville was arrested after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Seymour, Indiana, early Monday.
It happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. near the 52 mile marker in Jackson County. According to a news release, 56-year-old James Murphy was behind the wheel when the rig veered off the east side of the road and hit a guardrail before overturning.
The interstate was shut down for several hours while crews offloaded the trailer so it could be turned upright. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted updates from the scene.
Wheeles also tweeted that the driver was arrested at the scene for operating while intoxicated.
I-65 NB is currently closed at 50 mm due to an overturned semi near 55 mm. Traffic is being diverted onto US 50 at Seymour to US 31. Driver of the semi was arrested for operating while intoxicated.I-65 NB may remain closed for two more hours. pic.twitter.com/voa0uqMv5F— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) September 9, 2019
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, a trooper "observed that Murphy had been drinking alcohol and he showed signs of being intoxicated." A preliminary breath test indicated Murphy had a .26% BAC.
Murphy was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour where a search warrant was served for a blood sample. Toxicology results are pending. He was then taken to the Jackson County Jail on charges of Operating While Intoxicated and Operating with a BAC .15% or greater. He was also cited for an open container violation and disregarding a traffic control device.
Police say no one was injured in the crash, including a female passenger in the semi.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.