LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an airline passenger was arrested Tuesday after he stashed "prohibited items" in his checked baggage: more than five pounds of marijuana.
According to an arrest report, 35-year-old Jameon Boller, a Louisville resident, arrived at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport from Dallas on American Airlines flight 5726 Tuesday morning.
Police say shortly before 10:30 a.m., a Louisville Airport Police K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from baggage that had been checked in by Boller.
According to the arrest report, police watched Boller retrieve the bag from the baggage carousel. As he was leaving the terminal building, police approached Boller and asked to search his bag. He allegedly consented to the search, and police say they found nine vacuum-sealed bags containing more than five pounds of marijuana.
Boller was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana of amounts in excess of five pounds.
