LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man in the Portland neighborhood in Aug. 2021.
Bruce Morris, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and is initially being charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The shooting originally occurred outside a gas station on North 22nd Street near Bank Street on Aug. 18, 2021.
Donate Hutchings, 37, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
Morris is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
