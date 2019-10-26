LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man faces a long list of charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting her with a shovel.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded a report of an assault at a home on Monday, Oct. 21. According to the arrest report of Darius Little, 43, a woman and a man were in bed when Little kicked down the front door of their home and entered the house.
Two victims are dating, and Little is the woman's soon to be ex-husband, Little's arrest report said. Police said Little began yelling before hitting the woman with a lamp and a shovel. When the boyfriend went to get help from neighbors, police said Little began to strangle the woman.
Little also threw a brick in the man's car window, police said. The 43-year-old faces a charges ranging from second- and fourth-degree assault, burglary, terroristic threatening and strangulation.
