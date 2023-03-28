LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they arrested a man who participated in an illegal street racing event, then fled the scene, crashing into a Louisville Metro Police cruiser and endangering the lives of the general public in the process.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Conner Lee Frank was arrested by LMPD at 1 a.m. Sunday.
Police said the incident began just after 11:45 p.m. Saturday when officers followed a large number of drag racers to Cox's Park, off River Road, near Zorn Avenue.
Frank was there along with several others, participating in the street racing and egging others on, according to court documents.
Police said an officer activated emergency lights in an attempt to stop the racers, but, instead of stopping, Frank sped away in a red Ford Mustang. In the process, he hit the officer's vehicle.
He then allegedly took off at a high rate of speed, driving toward oncoming traffic. When the LMPD helicopter followed Frank's vehicle, he allegedly shut off his headlights in an attempt to avoid being seen.
Police said Frank drove at speeds in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 71 before transitioning to Interstate 264 and then Bardstown Road. According to court documents, he then took back roads to a home on Destiny Cove in a subdivision east of McNeely Lake Park.
At that point, police said a woman got out of the vehicle, and Frank tried to hide his truck behind another vehicle.
Police then pulled in front of the driveway with emergency lights activated, blocking Frank in.
Frank was taken into custody. He allegedly admitted to fleeing the scene of the street racing because he was "scared" and he'd heard that people who were caught were arrested and their vehicles were taken.
Frank was charged with speeding, reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give way to a stopped emergency vehicle, possession of marijuana and first-degree criminal mischief.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said one person was arrested and 14 people were cited as a result of the street racing event.
Police said several Louisville areas were impacted by illegal street racing over the weekend, including the Feeders Supply at 5673 Preston Highway, parts of Bardstown Road, the intersection of South 28th Street and West Broadway, the intersection of South 13th Street and West Breckinridge Street, the intersection of South 13th Street and West Kentucky Street, River Road, the Shawnee Boat Ramp, the Greenwood Boat Ramp, Cox's Park, the intersection of Fern Valley Road and Preston Highway, Poplar Level Road at I-264, the intersection of North 33rd Street and Northwestern Parkway,
