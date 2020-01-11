LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is behind bars, facing more than one dozen drug- and gun-related charges.
Cleve Knight, 31, was arrested early Saturday morning after police searched three homes on Elliott Avenue and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to court records.
Police found five handguns, three rifles, 10 grams of cocaine, marijuana, scales and baggies. One of the handguns was reported stolen in Jefferson County. Knight is a convicted felon and not allowed to own guns, according to court records.
Knight is expected to be arraigned in court Monday morning.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.