LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been caught stealing catalytic convertors off of cars, according to police.
Hillview Police officers arrested Bobby Thornton early Sunday morning. The department has been using "various methods to target and arrest catalytic converter thieves."
The Louisville resident is facing 13 charges:
- Theft by unlawful taking, parts from vehicle
- Trafficking in marijuana
- First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
- Trafficking in a controlled substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)
- Trafficking in a controlled substance, heroin
- Trafficking in a controlled substance, drug unspecified
- Possession of burglary tools
- Theft of motor vehicle registration plate
- Operating on a suspended or revoked license
- Failure to maintain required insurance
- Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
- Possession of handgun by convicted felon
Thornton was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center.
