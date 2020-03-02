LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in Grayson County after police said he stood on the side of a road and pointed a gun at passing drivers.
Police were called to Exit 107, the off-ramp from the Western Kentucky Parkway to South Main Street, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a report that a man was yelling and shooting a gun, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said in a news release Monday.
Responding officers found William Willis, 52, of Louisville, standing in the emergency lane of the ramp holding a gun and yelling profanities at passing motorists. An arrest report cites a witness saying Willis was yelling and cursing, shouting "I'll shoot them sons of b****es," while firing shots at the ground.
Willis did not comply with the officers' commands to drop his weapon and was held at gunpoint until dropping two guns and a large hatchet-type ax, according to his arrest report. He was then taken into custody.
Police conducted a search of Willis and found a large, fixed-blade hunting knife in his waistband, as well as a glass smoking pipe with light residue and suspected meth in a clear plastic bag, according to his arrest report. Officers also determined that Willis' guns were BB guns.
Willis was charged with wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Grayson County Detention Center. Chaffins said drugs are considered to have been a contributing factor in the incident.
