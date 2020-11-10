LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several charges after police said he tried to flee from officers during a traffic stop in southern Indiana with his two young daughters in the car.
According to Indiana State Police, officers pulled over 26-year-old Rex White, of Louisville, for a traffic infraction on Interstate 65 North near Memphis on Sunday.
While he was pulled over, officers saw him "attempt to dispose of a white substance" believed to be meth, ISP said in a news release Tuesday.
While being taken into custody, he tried to take off, police said, with his 5- and 7-year-old daughters still in the vehicle.
Police said they found 5 ounces of suspected meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, controlled substances and a handgun in White's vehicle. He's facing charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent, obstruction of justice, trafficking with an inmate and several drug charges.
White's children were taken to a family member by the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to police. He is being held at the Clark County Jail.
