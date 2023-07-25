LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man arrested near the scene of what police said was an I-65 "road rage" shooting that ended with a 6-year-old girl shot in the back, is now facing a federal charge.
According to a news release, a federal grand jury indicted 33-year-old Jonathan Rivera on a federal charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon last Wednesday.
Rivera was already in custody, as he had been arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Tuesday, July 11, on the same state charge.
The case stems from an alleged road rage incident that took place on Monday, July 10, that spanned an 8-mile stretch of Interstate 65 North, from the Outer Loop to Woodbine Street.
Police said a vehicle and three motorcycles were involved, and at least 15 rounds were fired from at least three different weapons. According to police, the vehicle and the motorcycles continued down the highway, where another exchange happened on the off-ramp to University Boulevard. More shots were fired at the vehicle, which was hit several times.
That's when the 6-year-old girl was hit. Police said that girl, the daughter of the driver of the vehicle, was shot in the back. He said she was taken to the Norton Children's Hospital for surgery.
Her family later told WDRB she may never walk again, as a result of the shooting.
According to court documents, while police were investigating at the scene, they made contact with Rivera. Police said he had a handgun in his waistband, and that handgun matched several shell casings at the scene.
Rivera is a convicted felon who is not supposed to be in possession of a handgun.
He was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. To date, he has not been charged in connection with the shooting of the 6-year-old.
Rivera's initial appearance on the federal charge took place on Monday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Previous stories:
- Family of Louisville 6-year-old shot in road rage incident says she may never walk again
- Police arrest Louisville man near scene of I-65 'road rage' incident that left 6-year-old shot in the back
- 'Innocent victims' | The impact of 2 children shot in separate Louisville shootings this week
- Louisville police say 6-year-old girl shot during 'road rage' incident in critical condition
- 6-year-old girl shot during 'violent road rage incident' in south Louisville, police say
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.