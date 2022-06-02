LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges.
According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Joshua Riddle was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police.
The arrest was the result of an undercover investigation by the KSP Electronic Crimes Branch. Police said the investigation revealed that, while Riddle was living in Hardin County, he uploaded and distributed "hundreds" of images and videos containing child pornography from 2019-21.
Since then, police said he had moved to a home on Grinstead Drive in Louisville.
A search warrant was executed on Riddle's home Wednesday, and he admitted to "possession, uploading, saving and distributing" child pornography, according to the arrest report.
He was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor.
Riddle is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.