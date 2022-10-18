LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman's body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana.
According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon.
Evans was arrested in connection with the remains of 34-year-old Ashley Deaton-Hedge, also of Louisville, whose body was discovered late in July on South Underwood Road, in the southern part of Scott County. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe she was killed in Kentucky, and her body was moved to Indiana.
Authorities say Evans was identified as a suspect and was arrested as he was being released from the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
He is now charged with "obstruction of justice" and "violent or suspicious death of a person; failure to notify authorities of the discovery of a body or moving body from the scene."
The sheriff's office says the case is being turned over to Kentucky authorities for possible additional charges there.
This story may be updated.
Previous story:
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.