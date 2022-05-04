LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will face federal drug charges after police found fentanyl pills in his home.
Josh Snodgrass, 27, was indicted on Tuesday for conspiring with others to traffic fentanyl.
Federal authorities said Snodgrass worked with others to deal more than 400 grams of fentanyl between March 2021 and February 2022.
Court records show Shively police served a warrant at Snodgrass' home in February and found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills.
Police suspected he was getting the pills in the mail. If convicted, he could face at least 10 years in prison.
