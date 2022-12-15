LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with assaulting a boy Wednesday afternoon near a west Louisville school bus stop.
Sherman E. Price, 41, was arrested Thursday in connection with the assault that happened at 44th and Main streets. Along with assault, Price is charged with fourth-degree child abuse and second-degree strangulation.
Video of the assault has been widely shared on social media. Louisville Metro Police said in a news release Thursday that "Price unlawfully picked up a male juvenile by the neck and then strangled and threw the child prior to hitting him with his fist."
Gregory Evans Sr. told WDRB News on Thursday that the 12-year-old boy who Price is charged with assaulting is his son.
"It's terrifying," Evans said, calling it a parent's nightmare. "I lost my mind. I cried most of the day yesterday because I couldn't be there for my son."
LMPD said the incident was "in response to a school bus incident that allegedly occurred between Price’s minor daughter and the male juvenile."
Gregory Evans Jr. told WDRB News on Thursday he was playing around with a cousin and a friend when a girl close-by ended up getting hit in the face. She then called her dad — Price — crying.
"He was chasing the bus until I got off," Gregory said. "They stopped me, punched me on my face, threw me on the fence and then choked me."
Evans and his wife — Gregory's stepmom, Mya Evans — said regardless of happened between Gregory and the girl, the man should've talked to them.
"We could have had a conversation like men or we could've fought like boys," Evans said.
Mya Evans said they're trying to transfer Gregory to another school.
"I need everyone to remember this is a child," she said. "Regardless of their scuffle at the school, regardless of the reasoning behind it, you still put you hand on someone's child.
