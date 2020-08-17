LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police said that he tied up a woman and tried to shoot her.
John Davis faces charges including attempted murder.
The victim told police that after an argument at their Louisville home Friday night, Davis tied her neck and hands with a rope and said he would kill her.
The next morning, Davis drove the victim to his storage unit on Fern Valley Road where he shot at her twice, according to police.
The first shot damaged the car the victim was in. The gun misfired the second time.
Police said the victim flagged down an officer who was doing security at the storage facility.
