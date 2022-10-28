LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville suspect opened fire on another man as he was driving a car in Radcliff this past summer.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, Oct. 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department.
The shooting took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
According to Radcliff police, Jones was driving when he pulled up to another car and fired several rounds through the open passenger window, hitting the other driver.
That driver was taken via ambulance to the hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds.
Police say another man was riding in the passenger seat of the victim's vehicle but was not injured.
Jones fled the scene before police arrived, and a warrant was issued for his arrest in July.
Jones is now facing charges of attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He's currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.