LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed and two women were injured in an "altercation" that led to a Louisville man being charged with murder in the California neighborhood Saturday morning.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers with the department's Second Division were sent out on a report of "a trouble run involving several individuals" just before 11 a.m. in the 2200 block of Garland Avenue. That's near South 22nd and 23rd streets.
When they arrived, police found that "some type of altercation had occurred" that left a man dead at the scene.
Ellis said two women who were injured in the altercation were taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Their conditions were not provided.
Elvis Anderson, 58, was arrested by LMPD Saturday afternoon. He was charged with murder and two counts of assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online by clicking here.
This story may be updated.
