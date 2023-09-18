LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal crash on the Gene Snyder early Sunday morning.
Police arrested 19-year-old Frank Figueroa Acosta about six hours after the crash. The arrest report said he was driving a Ford F-150 when he lost control on the Snyder near the Beulah Church Road exit, just after 3 a.m. Sunday.
Figueroa Acosta hit an abandoned car that was parked on the shoulder, according to the arrest report.
The passenger in Figueroa Acosta's truck died at the scene.
Police said Figueroa Acosta was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment, and a warrant was obtained for a blood draw. The results of the blood draw showed Figueroa Acosta's blood alcohol level was .097, which is above the legal limit, and empty liquor bottles were found near the crash scene.
Figueroa Acosta was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections just before 10 a.m. Sunday. He faces several charges, including murder, criminal mischief, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and operating a vehicle with no license.
