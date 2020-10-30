LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing a murder charge after a police found a man who had been shot to death near Blue Lick Road in south Louisville last weekend.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the Homicide Unit arrested James Matthew Bott just before 5 a.m. Friday, on Barricks Road. Police found the victim in the 4100 block of Sirate Lane around 2 a.m. on Oct. 24.
Bott is facing charges of murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.
He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
The Jefferson County Coroner has not identified the victim.
