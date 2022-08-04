LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 54-year-old Louisville man was arrested Thursday night in connection to the hit-and-run death of a man last month.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Robert Hollis was arrested Thursday on Chamberlain Lane — near Westport Road. The arrest is in connection to the death of a man at South 19th and West Jefferson streets just before 2 a.m. July 17.
Police believe two men were standing outside of a car, "when an unknown man, driving a pickup truck intentionally struck both victims." Police said Hollis — who had been in a previous argument with one of the victims — fled the scene.
Both men were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where one of them later died. The other man has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Hollis is charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and first-degree assault.
