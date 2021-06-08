LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he shot his neighbor's pit bull dogs in front of a young girl while she was playing with them on the porch.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Wednesday, May 19, near South 42nd Street and West Market Street in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. Police say 41-year-old Jeremy Russell walked out and shot both of the dogs.
One of the dogs was shot seven times and will not be able to have puppies in the future, according to court documents. The other was shot once in the leg.
After the shootings, the young girl called her mom and told her what happened. The girl's mother then came home and confronted Russell.
At that point, Russell pointed a gun at the mother and told her "I will take you off the map!" according to an arrest warrant. Police say she interpreted that as a threat to kill her.
The next day, on Thursday, May 20, police say Russell came outside and asked his neighbor to take money instead of pressing charges against him for shooting the dogs. When she refused, he allegedly went inside and returned with a gun, threatening to shoot up the home.
Police say he is a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning guns to begin with.
A warrant was issued for Russell's arrest and he was taken into custody on Monday. He's charged with two counts of Torture of a Dog or Cat, Menacing, Terroristic Threatening, Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Wanton Endangerment.
He was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.