LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of jewelry from two area shopping malls.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Ty'Rale Hill was arrested by officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department Saturday afternoon.
Police said that on Thursday, June 23, just before 3 p.m., Hill walked into the Kay Jewelers in Jefferson Mall. While there, he asked to see a gold chain worth $4,850, according to police. Police said he then took the gold chain and fled out of the mall.
He struck again at Mall St. Matthews on Saturday, July 9, according to police. Court documents accuse Hill of walking into the Intrigue Jewelers at the mall just before 5:30 p.m. and asking to view three gold necklaces, worth a total of $16,820.
He then ran off with them, according to police. Police said he was found in a nearby parking garage fighting with security guards. Both the suspect and a security guard suffered injuries in the struggle.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital to be assessed for his injuries, and was released.
Hill is charged with one count of Theft, one count of second-degree Robbery and one count of second-degree Disorderly Conduct.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
