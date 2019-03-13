LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of stealing close to $1 million from an armored truck was in court earlier this week after being returned to Louisville from Connecticut.
Twenty-nine-year-old Mark Espinosa pleaded not guilty to five federal theft charges in Louisville Monday. Police say he was a driver for Garda Armored Truck Services when he took $900,000 from an armored truck while it was parked at Jefferson Mall in December.
Espinosa was arrested on Jan. 30 in Connecticut, where he reportedly tried to use a fake birth certificate to get a driver's license.
Espinosa's trial is scheduled to start in May. If convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison.
